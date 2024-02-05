LNG exports rise to surprising levels, reaching new record in 2023

(MENAFN) In the first quarter of 2023, liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports surged to an unprecedented level, setting a new record at approximately 104.5 million tons, as revealed by a report published by the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC). The report offers a detailed overview of the dynamic trends in global gas exports throughout the year, indicating fluctuations and ultimately culminating in an extraordinary achievement for the LNG industry.



According to the OAPEC report, gas exports experienced a dip during the second quarter of the previous year, totaling 99.4 million tons. Subsequently, in the third quarter, there was a marginal increase to 99.7 million tons. However, the most noteworthy development occurred in the fourth quarter, where gas exports rebounded significantly, reaching a new pinnacle at approximately 105.4 million tons. This remarkable uptick contributed to the overall stellar performance of LNG exports throughout the year.



The comprehensive analysis further discloses that the cumulative global LNG exports for the entirety of 2023 reached an unprecedented 409.3 million tons. This figure represents the highest volume ever recorded in the nearly six-decade history of the LNG industry. In comparison, 2022 saw LNG exports amounting to 395.9 million tons, showcasing a growth rate of 3.4 percent on an annual basis—an average growth rate when compared to preceding years.



Delving into the contributions of individual exporting nations, the report highlights the United States as a standout performer. The U.S. maintained a consistent record of LNG shipments throughout the quarterly periods of 2023. During the second quarter, exports reached approximately 21.8 million tons, followed by a slight decline to 21.5 million tons in the third quarter. However, the fourth quarter witnessed a significant surge, with the United States achieving its highest quarterly rate in history at 25.1 million tons.



The report's findings underscore the resilience and growth of the global LNG market, with the United States playing a pivotal role in driving the industry to new heights. As LNG exports continue to shape the energy landscape, the record-breaking figures of 2023 mark a milestone in the industry's ongoing evolution.

