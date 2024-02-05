HONO Announces Studio Episode Series With ETHR On Leading HR Into A New Era With Generative AI: A 2024 Perspective

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

HONO , in collaboration with ETHR World, is excited to announce an exclusive studio episode series titled "Leading HR into a New Era with Generative AI: A 2024 Perspective." This pioneering series will feature a sequence of in-depth panel discussions, uniting distinguished HR thought leaders and experts to explore the transformative impact and burgeoning potential of Generative AI in human resources.

The series, designed to offer a comprehensive understanding of Generative AI's role in HR, is divided into three insightful panels:



Generative AI in HR: A New Chapter in HR Innovation - This panel promises a deep dive into the emerging trends and opportunities introduced by Generative AI in the HR field. Discussions will focus on how this technology is reshaping decision-making processes, enhancing analytics capabilities, and promoting a human-centric approach in HR management. The panel will further delve into the evolving skill sets required by HR professionals in an AI-enhanced environment, exploring how Generative AI can significantly improve employee experience, engagement, and overall job satisfaction.

Optimizing HR Through Generative AI: Strategies for Effective Implementation - Featuring experts in the field, this panel will discuss practical strategies for integrating Generative AI into existing HR frameworks effectively. It will cover key performance indicators and metrics essential for measuring the success and impact of Generative AI implementations in HR. Additionally, the panel will tackle the challenges of adapting these technologies to align with diverse HR practices and regulations across different global regions, as well as explore the potential of Generative AI in providing predictive insights for workforce planning and talent management. Future-Proofing HR with Generative AI: A Practical Approach - The concluding panel will concentrate on strategies for preparing organizations for the future landscape of HR, as transformed by Generative AI. This includes discussions on adapting and restructuring workforce models, managing potential risks, ensuring regulatory compliance, and customizing AI tool adoption to effectively augment specific roles within organizations. The panel will also emphasize the importance of expanding digital literacy and AI-related skills across the workforce to embrace and leverage the advantages of Generative AI.

Considering a recent Gartner, Inc. survey, which revealed that only 5% of HR leaders have implemented Generative AI, with 9% conducting pilots and over 60% engaged in enterprise-wide discussions about its use, the series is timely and essential. Notably, 35% of HR leaders are expected to lead their organization's enterprise-wide AI ethics approach, highlighting the growing importance and involvement of HR in the evolution of Generative AI.

The ETHR x HONO Studio episodes will provide HR professionals and organizations with valuable insights and strategies to effectively navigate and leverage Generative AI in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Attendees and viewers can expect to gain:



Advanced Knowledge in HR Innovation: Insights into the latest advancements in HR technology and how Generative AI is revolutionizing HR practices.

Practical Strategies and Insights for Implementation: Understanding of how to effectively implement and integrate Generative AI into HR systems, including measuring impact and adapting to global practices.

Guidance on Future-Proofing HR Knowledge: Strategies for adapting workforce structures and roles to maximize the benefits of AI technologies.

Expertise in Risk Management and Compliance: Insights into managing potential risks and ensuring regulatory compliance in an AI-driven HR environment. Enhancement of Digital Literacy: Knowledge about the skills and competencies required to effectively utilize Generative AI in HR.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to be at the forefront of HR innovation and digital transformation. Tune in to the ETHR x HONO Studio's panel discussions on Generative AI in HR for an in-depth exploration of this game-changing technology.

About HONO

HONO is a new-age, AI and ML enabled Human Capital Management (HCM) Solution founded in 2016 and has its footprint in South Asia, MENA, and South-East Asia. HONO is currently implemented and used by 300+ enterprises, and 1 Mn+ employees across APAC. HONO is committed to enabling productivity and positive employee experience through technology and services, by providing innovative yet simplified HR Solutions. HONO is easy to configure, use and integrate, offering conversational intelligent HRMS via chat-bots across the entire employee lifecycle.

...