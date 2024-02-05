Kuwait Amir Leaves To Oman On State Visit On Tues.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah leaves on Tuesday with his accompanying delegation to Oman on a state visit. His Highness the Amir, with the Sultanate of Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq will attend the opening ceremony of the Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company on Wednesday. (end) ahm

