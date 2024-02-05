CBK: USD Stable At KD 0.307, Euro At KD 0.331

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Kuwaiti Dinar stabilized at KD 0.307 on Monday, while the Euro steadied at KD 0.331, compared with Sunday's rates.

The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in its daily bulletin that the exchange rate of sterling pound was stable at KD 0.388, as was the Japanese yen at KD 0.002, while the Swiss franc dropped down 0.11 percent to reach KD 0.354. (end)

