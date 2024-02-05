Rail transport rises amid mounting Red Sea tensions

(MENAFN) In the wake of escalating Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, the maritime shipping industry faces a crisis that has prompted experts and stakeholders to contemplate the viability of railways as a potential alternative. The ongoing turmoil has significantly disrupted global trade, leading to a surge in demand for rail transport to counter the challenges posed by the shipping crisis.



According to a recent report by CNBC, shipping agents have observed a notable increase in the demand for goods transported by rail from China through Russia to Europe. The disruption in sea routes, attributed to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, has driven shipping companies to explore alternative transportation methods. One such alternative gaining attention is the "Middle Corridor" rail route through Kazakhstan, as companies express concerns about goods passing through Russia.



Despite the fact that trans-Russian railways currently constitute a relatively small portion of containers transported between the Far East and Europe, there has been a discernible uptick in interest in this route. Consolidators, responsible for organizing the shipping of goods, confirm a substantial rise in inquiries and bookings for the rail route. Notably, the appeal of the rail option lies in its cost-effectiveness compared to air freight and its quicker transit time in comparison to sea transport.



A noteworthy development is the European Union's allowance for the transportation of sanctioned goods by rail through Russia, while road transportation of such products remains prohibited. This policy shift adds to the attractiveness of the rail option for shipping companies navigating the challenges of the Red Sea disruptions.



Igor Tambaka, managing director of Rail Bridge Cargo, a Dutch logistics company, revealed that railway bookings between China and Europe have surged by 37 percent in the past four weeks, primarily driven by the disturbances in the Red Sea region. Economic expert Abdullah El-Shenawy emphasized the significance of the Red Sea as a crucial corridor, linked to the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal. He noted that the disturbances caused by Houthi attacks have led to a decrease in trade volume and a substantial increase in shipping costs, reaching up to 250 percent. As a result, rail transport emerges as a strategic alternative, gaining momentum amidst the challenges faced by maritime shipping in the Red Sea.

