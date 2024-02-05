(MENAFN- The Conversation)



Provide leadership that enables research teams to advance First Nations priorities

Establish and maintain meaningful relationships with First Nations communities Collaborate on world class research projects to achieve real world outcomes

The Role



Fixed Term (up to 3 years), Full Time

Level B/C/D - $107,098 to $173,330 pa (plus 17% superannuation) Albury-Wodonga (other campus locations may be considered)

The First Nations Research Lead will provide leadership to guide First Nations research and engagement within The Gulbali Institute and One Basin Cooperative Research Centre.

You will work with researchers, government and industry to propagate an understanding and appreciation of Australian First Nations cultures, histories, lands, experiences and perspectives that builds a research culture within the One Basin CRC and Gulbali Insitute that is welcoming and inclusive of First Nations peoples.

You will be an active, nationally-recognised researcher, undertaking your own research program, and create opportunities for collaborative research projects with Gulbali Institute and One Basin CRC.

To be successful you will have:



A relevant Masters or doctoral qualification or equivalent standing

A demonstrated ability to provide positive leadership to a wide variety of stakeholders with different levels of experience in working with First Nations people

A record of achievement in research or creative outputs, research leadership and collaboration A demonstrated ability to lead, deliver and complete research and/or engagement projects for external clients

Application Requirements

Applicants are expected to apply online and provide a 1-2 page 'statement of suitability' demonstrating their skills, knowledge and/or experience relevant to the position (referencing the selection criteria in the position description).

If you experience difficulties applying online or for further information on completing the application process please visit our how to apply page or contact us .

About Us

Charles Sturt University is a young and growing university committed to developing far-sighted people who help their communities grow and flourish. We make a significant contribution to the prosperity and vibrancy of our rural and regional communities, with a reach and impact across Australia and internationally. We work together with industry, communities and students to create new thinking, inspire each other and make a positive and progressive contribution to the world.

Charles Sturt University offers a great work-life balance, professional development opportunities and generous financial benefits.

Charles Sturt Universitys Gulbali Institute conducts integrated Agriculture, Water and Environmental research that is grounded in our footprint across the Murray-Darling Basin. We are proud to be gifted our name Gulbali ngurambang, which translates "to understand country", from the Wiradjuri Nation, the guiding principle of how we do our work. Charles Sturt University, through the Gulbali Institute, is a Tier 1 Research Partner in the One Basin CRC.

The One Basin CRC is a focused research collaboration developing policy, technical and financial solutions to support and reduce exposure to climate, water and environmental threats in the Murray-Darling Basin. The CRC includes more than 85 partners across industry, governments, research organisations and not for profits working to achieve a more productive, resilient and sustainable Murray-Darling Basin and beyond. The CRC commenced on 1 July 2022 supported by a commonwealth grant of $50m from the Commonwealth CRC Program and $106 co-investment of our partners over 10 years. The CRC emphasises place-based research in the Basin with focus around four Regional Hubs located at Loxton, Mildura, Griffith and Goondiwindi.

This is an identified Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander position under section 14 of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act, 1977. Please be aware you may be asked to provide confirmation of Indigenous Australian Identity.

Further Information

Additional information is available in the applicable position description



Position Description - Level B

Position Description - Level C Position Description - Level D

or by contacting:

Professor Andrew Hall | The Gulbali Institute | [email protected] | Ph: (02) 6051 9418

Closing Date: 11pm, 26 February 2024

