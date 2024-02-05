Pakistan's Interim PM Denies Afghanistan Threat Amid Contradictory Statements

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Anwar ul Haq Kakar, the interim Prime Minister of Pakistan, recently stated in an interview with a Pakistani media outlet that there is no threat from Afghanistan towards Pakistan, and Afghans have never posed any danger to Pakistan. These remarks are contrary to his previous claims and those of other Pakistani authorities who have often spoken on the fear of Afghan threats emanating from Afghanistan soil.

The interim Prime Minister of Pakistan raised this issue during his conversation with Geo News Pakistan and added that the Taliban has gained control over Afghanistan but has not yet reached the central government.

Kakar emphasized that it would take more time to achieve central government control. He stated,“Two trillion dollars have been spent, but the Ashraf Ghani government failed to establish central control. Expecting the Taliban to do it in seven or eight months would be an exaggeration. They will gradually increase their control over their territory over time.”

In a recent UN Security Council report, it was disclosed that the Taliban maintains its connections with Al-Qaeda and has established eight new training camps in Afghanistan. These camps are spread across provinces such as Ghazni, Laghman, Parwan, and Uruzgan, and they include four Al-Qaeda training facilities along with a weapons depot located in Panjshir.

In a part of his statement, he emphasized that ensuring that Afghan soil is not used against neighboring countries is crucial for Afghanistan's relations with the international community. The interim Prime Minister of Pakistan also added that recognizing the Taliban depends on the global community's decision.

However, Kakar regards the type of government in Afghanistan as an internal matter of Afghanistan. He made these statements in an exclusive interview on the eve of Pakistan's elections. After assuming power in Pakistan, Kakar has voiced strong rhetoric and allegations against the Taliban regime.

The forced expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees from Pakistan is among the decisions made during Kakar's interim rule in Pakistan.

