India Frozen Dessert Market | Price Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ India Frozen Dessert Market Report by Product Type (Confectionaries & Candies, Ice Cream, Frozen Yogurt, and Others), Category (Conventional, Sugar-free), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Café & Bakery Shops, Online, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The India frozen dessert market size reached INR 286.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 587.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the India Frozen Dessert Industry:

Inflating Income Levels:

As income levels are rising, individuals and households have more disposable income at their disposal in India. This extra income can be allocated to non-essential items, such as frozen desserts, which are considered indulgent treats. Higher income allows consumers to explore and experiment with different food options. Frozen desserts fall into the category of premium or luxury food items, and as income levels are increasing, more people are willing to try and incorporate these treats into their diets. With rising income, there is a demand for premium and high-quality frozen dessert products. Consumers are willing to pay more for better ingredients, unique flavors, and artisanal offerings, driving the market towards more premium products.

Changing Consumer Preferences:

With growing awareness about health and wellness, consumers are increasingly seeking frozen dessert options that are lower in calories, fat, and sugar in India. This is catalyzing the demand for healthier alternatives, such as frozen yogurt, sorbet, and reduced-fat ice creams. The rising prevalence of dietary restrictions, including lactose intolerance and vegan diets, is driving the market to offer dairy-free and plant-based frozen dessert options, meeting the needs of a wider range of consumers. Consumers are more open to trying novel and exotic flavors in frozen desserts. Manufacturers are responding by introducing unique flavor combinations and using premium ingredients to cater to these preferences.

Rapid Urbanization:

As more people are migrating to urban areas in search of better opportunities, the urban population is growing in the country. This expansion of the urban consumer base provides a larger market for frozen dessert products. Urban areas often have a higher concentration of Western-style restaurants, cafes, and dessert parlors that serve a variety of frozen desserts. This exposure to Western food trends is leading to an increasing acceptance and consumption of frozen desserts among urban dwellers. Urbanization is associated with busier and more hectic lifestyles. Frozen desserts, such as pre-packaged ice creams and frozen yogurt, offer convenient and quick indulgences for individuals with limited time for meal preparation.

India Frozen Dessert Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



confectionaries & candies

ice cream

frozen yogurt others

Ice cream represented the largest segment due to its widespread popularity among consumers in India, offering a wide range of flavors and formats that cater to various tastes and preferences.

By Category:



conventional sugar-free

Conventional accounted for the largest market share as traditional frozen dessert products, such as full-fat ice creams, continue to be widely consumed.

By Distribution Channel:



supermarkets and hypermarkets

convenience stores

café & bakery shops

online others

Convenience stores exhibit a clear dominance in the market due to easy access to a variety of frozen dessert options through these stores.

Regional Insights:



Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat

Karnataka

West Bengal

Rajasthan

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Madhya Pradesh

Delhi NCR

Punjab

Haryana others

Maharashtra enjoys the leading position in the India frozen dessert market on account of its high urbanization rate, large population, and diverse consumer base.

India Frozen Dessert Market Trends:

There is a growing demand for healthier frozen dessert options, including low-fat, low-sugar, and dairy-free alternatives, as consumers are becoming more health-conscious in India.

Consumers are willing to pay more for premium and high-quality frozen dessert products, leading to the introduction of gourmet and artisanal offerings.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

