Sportswear Market Share, Size, Top Brands, Trends Analysis, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Sportswear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” The global sportswear market size reached US$ 190.2 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 272.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.96% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Sportswear Industry:

Trend Towards Athleisure:

The rising demand for athleisure, a fusion of athletics and leisurewear represents one of the crucial factors impelling the market growth. Individuals are seeking versatile clothing that seamlessly transitions from the gym to casual settings. This shift reflects a broader lifestyle trend where individuals prioritize comfort without compromising on style. As a result, sportswear brands are expanding their product lines to include athleisure collections, offering a range of fashionable yet functional apparel. The blending of performance-oriented features with aesthetically pleasing designs is resonating well with people, driving the demand for sportswear as everyday attire.

Innovation and Technology Integration:

The sportswear industry is characterized by a constant pursuit of innovation, with technology playing a pivotal role in product development. Besides this, advanced materials, such as moisture-wicking fabrics, breathable membranes, and sustainable materials, are becoming key differentiators for sportswear brands. Smart textiles and wearable technologies are also gaining prominence, enabling athletes and fitness enthusiasts to monitor their performance and health in real-time. The integration of technology not only enhances the functionality of sportswear but also caters to the growing demand for tech-savvy, performance-driven products.

Sustainability and Ethical Practices:

A significant shift towards sustainable and ethically produced sportswear is propelling the growth of the market. Conscious individuals are increasingly prioritizing environment-friendly products, prompting sportswear brands to adopt sustainable practices throughout their supply chains. Moreover, from using recycled materials to implementing eco-friendly manufacturing processes, sustainability is becoming a key differentiator for brands aiming to appeal to environmentally conscious people. Ethical considerations, such as fair labor practices and responsible sourcing, are also gaining importance, influencing purchasing decisions and shaping brand loyalty.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Sportswear Industry:



Adidas AG

Anta Sports Products Limited

ASICS Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

Fila Inc.

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

Patagonia Inc. Puma SE and Under Armour Inc.

Sportswear Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Shoes Clothes

Shoes are the most popular products as they provide adequate amount of support and comfort during walking, running, or engaging in any other sport activities.

By Distribution Channel:



Online Stores Retail Stores

Retail stores accounted for the largest market share as they provide a wide range of products to improve the overall shopping experience of people.

By End User:



Men

Women Kids

Men represented the largest segment as they are regularly engaging in numerous sport activities.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the sportswear market is attributed to the increasing awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle by engaging in sport activities and rising demand for trendy and comfortable athleisure wear.

Global Sportswear Market Trends:

The increasing awareness about the importance of regular exercise and the role of appropriate clothing in enhancing athletic performance is bolstering the market growth. Sportswear brands are also responding by developing specialized products catering to different sports and fitness activities, creating a diverse range of options for people seeking gear tailored to their specific needs.

Sportswear brands are increasingly investing in their online presence, leveraging digital marketing strategies and e-commerce platforms to reach a global audience. The rise of direct-to-consumer models is allowing brands to establish a closer connection with their customers, gather valuable data, and respond swiftly to changing market trends.

