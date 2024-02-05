(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has diverged from the prevailing Western narrative on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, expressing hope that the newly-approved EUR50 billion (USD54 billion) aid package will be utilized to prevent the collapse of the financially distressed Ukrainian state rather than fueling further bloodshed. Orban's stance, emphasizing the need for a ceasefire and diplomatic talks between Moscow and Kiev, challenges the prevailing belief that Ukraine can achieve victory on the battlefield.



Despite facing criticism and threats of sanctions from European Union allies for Budapest's opposition to sanctions on Russia and blocking of European Union military aid to Ukraine, Orban remains steadfast in his call for peace. In a recent interview on Kossuth Radio, he warned against the West's perception that time is on its side, arguing that prolonged conflict favors Russia, leading to more casualties without a change in the balance of power in Ukraine's favor.



According to Russia's estimates, Ukraine has suffered significant losses, with over 400,000 service members killed, wounded, or missing since the conflict began in February 2022. General Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine's top commander, has highlighted the critical understaffing of the armed forces, while President Vladimir Zelensky recently acknowledged a "stalemate" in ground operations.



Orban asserted that achieving peace requires a shift in Brussels and urged a reorientation of priorities to focus on securing a ceasefire as soon as possible. As the conflict in Ukraine enters a critical phase, Hungary's leader challenges Western perceptions, advocating for a diplomatic resolution and emphasizing the urgency of preventing the collapse of the Ukrainian state through strategic allocation of aid.



