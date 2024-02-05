Ben-Gvir prefers Trump in power

(MENAFN) Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has voiced strong criticism against United States President Joe Biden's handling of Israel's conflict in Gaza, asserting that the situation would be "completely different" if former President Donald Trump were in power. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Ben-Gvir expressed dissatisfaction with Biden's focus on providing humanitarian aid and fuel to Gaza, which he argued ultimately benefits Hamas.



Ben-Gvir contended that under Trump's leadership, United States conduct would have taken a different trajectory. Despite the United States pledging full support for Israel's counteroffensive in response to Hamas's incursion on October 7th, Ben-Gvir's comments underscore a perception among some Israeli officials that the current administration's approach differs significantly from the previous one.



The Israeli national security minister's remarks, however, have sparked condemnation from fellow politicians within Israel. Accusations have emerged that Ben-Gvir's comments could potentially harm "Israel's strategic relations," with some labeling the interview as "a direct blow to the war efforts."



Labor chairwoman MK Merav Michaeli went further, interpreting Ben-Gvir's statements as a "blatant and deliberate intervention in the American election campaign." She urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to take decisive action and dismiss the minister, emphasizing that failure to do so would be seen as an endorsement of the remarks.



The controversy surrounding Ben-Gvir's comments highlights the delicate balance Israel faces in navigating its relationship with the United States and the nuanced perspectives within the Israeli government. As the criticism unfolds, it raises questions about the potential impact of such statements on diplomatic ties and the ongoing conflict dynamics in the region.



