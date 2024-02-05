American Senate exposes fresh bill with USD60bn for Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United States Senate has finally revealed the details of a long-anticipated national security supplemental bill, incorporating provisions for enhanced border security alongside substantial foreign aid allocations. The legislation, poised for an initial vote by midweek, encompasses a comprehensive package worth USD118 billion, with a substantial portion earmarked for military assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.



Approximately half of the proposed funding, totaling around USD60 billion, is designated for military aid to Ukraine, underscoring the United States' commitment to supporting the Eastern European nation amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Israel is set to receive USD14 billion, while USD4.8 billion is allocated to bolster Washington's partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly amid escalating tensions with China.



Beyond military aid, the bill also outlines a commitment of USD10 billion for humanitarian assistance directed at civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Ukraine. The inclusion of financial support for regions grappling with humanitarian crises highlights the multifaceted approach taken by the United States to address global challenges.



Importantly, the proposed legislation incorporates policy changes aimed at bolstering border security, with an overall cost exceeding USD 20 billion. This funding is intended to cover various aspects, including transportation for deportation, the establishment of shelters, and the recruitment of over 4,000 new asylum officers. The comprehensive nature of the bill reflects a strategic alignment of security and humanitarian priorities.



President Joe Biden swiftly expressed his "strong support" for the legislation, emphasizing its bipartisan nature and characterizing it as the "toughest and fairest set of border reforms in decades." Biden particularly highlighted the pivotal importance of supporting Ukraine and Israel, urging Congress to expedite the passage of the bill.



However, the bill's fate remains uncertain, as President Biden navigates challenges in securing bipartisan support for the USD60 billion military aid package to Ukraine. Questions also linger about whether the proposed border measures will strike the right balance to appease Republican critics without alienating progressive Democrats. As the legislation undergoes scrutiny, its potential implications for both national security and international relations come to the forefront, marking a critical juncture in the ongoing efforts to shape United States foreign policy.



