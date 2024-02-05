Germany intends to ink safety deal with Ukraine in this month

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic move, Germany and Ukraine are poised to finalize a comprehensive security cooperation agreement at the upcoming Munich Security Conference scheduled from February 16-18, according to reports from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The German newspaper asserted that both nations have already drafted the proposed pact, signaling a potential strengthening of ties in the realm of security.



The anticipated agreement follows the United Kingdom's historic signing of a bilateral security pact with Ukraine on January 12, where both nations pledged mutual defense in the event of an attack. French President Emmanuel Macron has also disclosed plans to enter into a similar agreement with Ukraine in February, indicating a broader trend of European nations bolstering security ties with the Eastern European country.



Citing anonymous sources from "government circles," the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that the security pact between Germany and Ukraine is expected to be officially signed on the first day of the Munich Security Conference. Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Olga Stefanishyna, confirmed that a Ukrainian delegation had recently worked on drafting an agreement on bilateral security guarantees.



While the text is not yet finalized, Stefanishyna noted that it is generally ready for consideration.



Stefanishyna highlighted the urgency both Berlin and Kiev feel in concluding the accord as expeditiously as possible. Despite recognizing the growing support from Germany within the European Union, she acknowledged occasional dissatisfaction from Ukraine, particularly regarding Germany's apparent skepticism about Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in late January, emphasized the importance of the bilateral security pact during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.



Scholz expressed optimism about conclusive negotiations, stating, "I have the feeling that we are on the verge of conclusive negotiations." As both nations inch closer to solidifying this landmark security pact, the Munich Security Conference could serve as a pivotal platform for advancing their strategic partnership.





