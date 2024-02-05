Canada postpones euthanasia for people with mental health issues

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Canada has decided to put on hold its plans to broaden the scope of its assisted suicide program, specifically including individuals grappling with mental illnesses. Health Minister Mark Holland and Justice Minister Arif Virani announced the freeze, citing multiple reasons, including a shortage of medical professionals, particularly psychiatrists, willing to assess patients before administering a lethal injection.



The decision to legalize euthanasia in Canada was propelled by a 2015 Supreme Court ruling, deeming it a violation of basic rights to compel individuals to endure intolerable suffering.



However, in 2021, the Superior Court of Quebec compelled the government to extend the eligibility criteria to those suffering from "grievous and irremediable" conditions, encompassing mental health issues such as depression. The law's specific provisions for individuals with mental illnesses were initially postponed for two years.



Speaking to reporters after a session of a special parliamentary committee investigating the matter, Minister Holland stated, "It's clear from the conversations we've had that the system is not ready, and we need more time." As a result, Canada's Health Ministry released a statement on Thursday, revealing that the planned expansion, originally scheduled for March 17 of this year, has been deferred until 2027. The decision aims to provide additional time for regional healthcare providers to better equip themselves for administering euthanasia to mentally ill individuals, with comprehensive guidelines expected to be developed during this period.



Despite Canada already having some of the most liberal laws regarding euthanasia and assisted suicide, extending the practice to include mental illnesses has sparked controversy.



Members of the opposition Conservative Party have accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government of promoting a "culture of death." The postponement of the expansion comes as a response to both practical challenges and the ethical debate surrounding assisted suicide, allowing for further deliberation and preparation to ensure a comprehensive and well-regulated system when the initiative is eventually implemented in 2027.





