Trump mentions standards of potential vice-president selection

(MENAFN) As the anticipation builds for the 2024 presidential election, former United States President Donald Trump, currently the Republican frontrunner, has disclosed his stringent criteria for selecting a running mate should he secure the GOP nomination. In an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Trump emphasized the paramount importance of choosing a vice president capable of assuming the role of a competent president in the event of an "emergency."



With the latest polling data indicating Trump, 77, holding a commanding lead over potential GOP contenders, including former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, the focus now shifts to the qualities and characteristics the former president deems essential in his vice-presidential pick. Despite his current lead, questions persist regarding Trump's strategy, particularly as he has thus far avoided participating in debates as the Republican field narrows to just two candidates.



During the interview, Trump reiterated that the primary criterion for his vice-presidential selection is the individual's capability to excel as a president, especially in unforeseen emergency situations. "Always it's gotta be who is going to be a good president," Trump asserted, highlighting the significance of preparedness for unexpected challenges. "Things happen, right? No matter who you are, things happen. That's gotta be number one."



While Trump indicated that he does not intend to make a vice-presidential selection for "a little while," he did provide insight into potential contenders. Specifically, he mentioned reaching out to South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, expressing his belief that Scott would be a better candidate for the vice-presidential role than for his current position. Trump shared his observations of Scott, noting that while the senator was "fine" and "good," he appeared to be relatively low-key during previous engagements.



As the former president navigates the intricate landscape of presidential politics, the spotlight remains on his decision-making process and the evolving dynamics within the Republican party. With the possibility of Trump's return to the White House, his criteria for a vice-presidential pick adds a layer of intrigue and speculation to the unfolding narrative of the 2024 election season.



MENAFN05022024000045015687ID1107809150