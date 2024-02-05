Engineered T Cells Market Size Set To Hit USD 149.65 Billion By 2030 With A CAGR Of 32.5%: AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Engineered T Cells Companies

Increase in global prevalence of cancer and surge in demand for innovative biopharmaceutical therapies is projected to drive the growth of the Global Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Engineered T Cells Market Size was Valued at USD 9.66 Billion in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 149.65 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 32.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The engineered T cells market is driven by several factors contributing to its growth and expansion. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of cancer and the limited efficacy of conventional cancer treatments have created a significant demand for innovative therapies, including engineered T cells. Secondly, advancements in genetic engineering technologies and the development of CAR-T cell therapies have paved the way for personalized and targeted cancer treatments. Additionally, supportive government initiatives and investments in research and development activities have accelerated the progress in this field. Furthermore, collaborations between academic institutions, biopharmaceutical companies, and research organizations are fueling the translation of engineered T-cell therapies from the laboratory to clinical settings.

Top Engineered T Cells Companies:-

. Amgen Inc

. AthenexInc

. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

. Bristol-Myers Squibb

. Eli Lilly And Company

. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

. Novartis Ag

. Oxford BiomedicaPlc

. Pfizer Inc.

. Precision Biosciences Inc.

Engineered T Cells Market Segmentation:-

By Type

. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) Modified T Cells

. T Cells Receptor (TCR) Modified T Cells

. Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes

By Application

. Lung Cancer

. Breast Cancer

. Colorectal Cancer

. Melanoma

. Leukemia

. Others Application

By end user

. Hospitals

. Cancer Research Centers

. Clinics

By Region, North America garnered the major share in the engineered T cells market in 2020, and is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, owing to the rise in prevalence of cancer, presence of key players for development of T cell therapy, and well-established infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 33.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to an increase in the number of hospitals, prevalence of cancer, and high population.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global engineered T cells market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

. It offers market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

. A comprehensive analysis of the region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate strategic business planning & determine prevailing opportunities.

. The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global engineered T cells market growth.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

.Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

.Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

.What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

.What are the trends of this market?

.Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

.How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

.How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

.Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

.North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

.Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

.Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

.LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

