Emergency Food Market Outlook, Scope, Growth, Trends And Opportunity 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Emergency Food Market Report by Product Type (Non-perishable Pasteurized Milk, Ready to Eat Meals, Protein or Fruit Bars, Dry Cereals or Granola, Peanut Butter, Dried Fruits, Canned Juice, Infant Food), Sales Channel (Offline, Online), End User (Civil, Military), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global emergency food market size reached US$ 8.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.46% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Emergency Food Industry:

Rising Number of Natural Disasters:

The rising number of natural disasters, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, and wildfires, is propelling the growth of the market across the globe. In addition, these disasters can disrupt regular food supply chains, which is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing demand for fresh and perishable food products among people during emergency situations is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, emergency food items play a vital role in these situations due to their extended shelf life and the ability to withstand adverse conditions.

Increasing Focus on Disaster Preparedness:

The growing demand for emergency food products due to the rising focus on disaster preparedness is offering a positive market outlook. In line with this, there is an increase in awareness about the importance of being prepared for unforeseen emergencies. Moreover, people are increasingly recognizing the significance of maintaining a supply of emergency food, water, and other essentials to combat emergency situations, which is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, events like power outages and extreme weather events encourage people to store food items.



Favorable Government Initiatives:

Governing agencies of various countries are generating awareness about the importance of emergency preparedness as a critical component of public safety. They are also undertaking several initiatives to tackle emergency situations and provide food to needy people, which is supporting the growth of the market. Apart from this, they are offering numerous incentives or subsidies to encourage the purchase of emergency supplies, making them more accessible and cost-effective to a wider population, which is contributing to the market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Emergency Food Industry:



Conagra Brands Inc.

Del Monte Foods Inc. (Del Monte Pacific Ltd.)

General Mills Inc.

Lotte Corporation

Nestlé S.A.

PepsiCo Inc.

Princes Group (Mitsubishi Corporation)

SOS Food Lab LLC

The Coca-Cola Company

The Kellogg Company The Kraft Heinz Company

Emergency Food Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Non-Perishable Pasteurized Milk

Ready to Eat Meals

Protein or Fruit Bars

Dry Cereals or Granola

Peanut Butter

Dried Fruits

Canned Juice Infant Food

Non-perishable pasteurized milk represented the largest segment due to their extended shelf life and enhanced nutritional value.

By Sales Channel:



Offline Online

On the basis of sales channel, the market has been bifurcated into offline and online.



By End User:



Civil Military

Based on the end user, the market has been divided into civil and military.



Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the emergency food market on account of favorable government initiatives.



Global Emergency Food Market Trends:

Emergency food products are used to provide an enhanced shelf life, which appeals to consumers looking for a cost-effective way to prepare for emergencies. Besides this, advancements in food preservation technologies assist in the development of longer-lasting products, which is strengthening the market growth.

The wide availability of emergency food items through e-commerce platforms benefits in expanding the reach of the products to people and allows them to purchase these food products directly from manufacturers. This direct-to-consumer (D2C) approach allows for greater product visibility and convenience.

