GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Size, Share | Forecast 2024-2032

IMARC Group's report titled" GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Report by Product (Victoza, Ozempic, Trulicity, Bydureon, Saxenda, and Others), Route of Administration (Parenteral, Oral), Application (Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, Obesity, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetes Clinics, Online Pharmacies), and Region 2024-2032 ". The global GLP-1 receptor agonist market size reached US$ 24.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 52.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.82% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Industry:

Increased Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes:

The rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes globally is impelling the growth of the market. With lifestyle changes and increasing obesity rates, there is an increase in the number of individuals diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. GLP-1 receptor agonists, being effective in lowering blood glucose levels and offering weight loss benefits, are increasingly prescribed. They work by enhancing insulin secretion, thereby controlling blood sugar levels, which is crucial for diabetes management. As the diabetic population grows, the demand for effective treatment options like GLP-1 receptor agonists rises.

Advancements in Drug Delivery and Formulation:

Technological advancements in drug delivery systems and formulation have expanded the potential of GLP-1 receptor agonists. These advancements include the development of longer-acting formulations, which reduce the frequency of drug administration, enhancing patient compliance and convenience. Innovations in drug delivery, such as pen injectors and pre-filled syringes, also make it easier for patients to self-administer the medication. The introduction of such patient-friendly administration methods attracts a wider patient base, thus propelling the market growth.

Supportive Reimbursement Policies and Increased Awareness:

Supportive reimbursement policies in various countries are bolstering the market growth. Insurance coverage for these medications makes them more accessible to a broader range of patients, especially in regions with high healthcare expenditure. Additionally, increased awareness about the efficacy of GLP-1 receptor agonists in managing Type 2 diabetes and their benefits over traditional therapies boosts their adoption. Educational campaigns by healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies play a significant role in this increased awareness. Moreover, the increasing health awareness among the masses is bolstering the market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Industry:



Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Hanmi Pharm Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Paige Biomedicine (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Sanofi S.A.

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Victoza

Ozempic

Trulicity

Bydureon

Saxenda Others

Trulicity represents the largest segment as helps in managing blood glucose levels by enhancing the natural ability of the body to lower blood sugar.

By Route of Administration:



Parenteral Oral

Parenteral accounted for the biggest market sharedue to its effectiveness in drug administration.

By Application:



Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Obesity Others

Type 2 diabetes mellitus exhibits a clear dominance in the market owing to its widespread occurrence among the masses.

By Distribution Channel:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Clinics Online Pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies account for the majority of the market share. They offer a wide range of drugs necessary for curing diabetes.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the GLP-1 receptor agonist market is attributed to the growing investments in drug research and development (R&D), leading to the production of various novel medications.

Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Trends:

Older adults are more susceptible to chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes. The efficacy of GLP-1 receptor agonists in managing blood glucose levels with a lower risk of hypoglycemia is particularly beneficial for this age group. As the geriatric population continues to rise, the demand for effective and safe diabetes treatments like GLP-1 receptor agonists is expected to increase.

