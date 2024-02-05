Home Shopping Market Share, Size, Top Players, Trends Analysis, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest research study by IMARC Group, “Home Shopping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” The home shopping market size reached US$ 4,104.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11,762.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.04% during 2024-2032.

Home shopping represents television-based electronic retailing that enables consumers to purchase numerous products, including household goods, accessories, electronic gadgets, apparel, clothing items, etc. As compared to traditional brick-and-mortar shopping, it is more cost-effective, offers optimal comfort and convenience, enables hassle-free ordering of multiple commodities, aids in saving transportation expenses, allows users to search and filter goods instantly, etc. Home shopping assists in providing detailed information regarding several items, offering options to compare models and brands, ensuring privacy for discrete purchases, mitigating sales pressure, and providing better discounts or vouchers. As a result, it is used by consumers in mobile shopping, teleshopping, e-commerce platforms, etc.

Home Shopping Market Trends and Drivers:



The expanding e-commerce sector and the growing penetration of internet and smartphone users are primarily augmenting the home shopping market. Moreover, the inflating disposable income levels, the shifting consumer preferences, and easy access to such platforms are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing consumer inclination towards home shopping, owing to its various associated benefits, such as enhanced convenience, better deals, a secured payment interface, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of home shopping models by businesses instead of brick-and-mortar systems to reach and serve a broader consumer base, especially during the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of augmented reality (AR) shopping in the retail sector for a virtual demonstration of products, personalized navigation, greater consumer engagement, online trials, etc., is expected to fuel the home shopping market in the coming years.

Home Shopping Market Report Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the market.



Alibaba Group

Inc.

Best Buy

Ebay Inc?

Flipkart Internet Private Limited

Naaptol Company

The Home Depot Inc VGL Group and Walmart Inc.

Breakup by Product Type:

Breakup by Product Type:



Groceries

Apparels and Accessories

Footwear

Personal and Beauty Care

Furniture and Home Decor

Electronic Goods Others

Breakup by Market Type:



Teleshopping

E-Commerce and Mobile Shopping Others

By Geography:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

