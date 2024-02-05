Kitchen Appliances Market Size, Top Brands Share, Growth Factors, Global Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Kitchen Appliances Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” The global kitchen appliances market is exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2024-2032 .



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Kitchen Appliances Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The integration of smart technology is transforming kitchen appliances. Devices like smart refrigerators, ovens, and coffee makers can be controlled remotely via smartphone apps. This connectivity enhances convenience and provides real-time monitoring and control of appliances. Technological innovations are leading to the development of energy-efficient kitchen appliances. These appliances not only reduce electricity consumption but also appeal to environment conscious consumers, which is propelling the growth of the market.

Changing Lifestyles:

Modern lifestyles are fast paced, leaving individuals with limited time for meal preparation. As a result, there is an escalating demand for kitchen appliances that can help save time and simplify cooking processes, such as microwave ovens, instant pots, and food processors. Consumers are increasingly seeking convenience in their daily routines. Kitchen appliances like dishwashers, coffee makers, and toaster ovens offer ease of use and make daily tasks more convenient, catering to the needs of busy individuals and families.

Rapid Urbanization:

Urbanization often leads to smaller living spaces, such as apartments and condos. In these compact environments, kitchen space is limited, making it essential to have smaller and space-efficient appliances that can perform multiple functions. Urban living is encouraging the adoption of compact and modular kitchen designs. This trend favors the use of integrated appliances and built-in solutions, optimizing available kitchen space. In addition, urban dwellers often have busy schedules and may rely on kitchen appliances to simplify their daily cooking tasks.

Top Companies Operating in Global Kitchen Appliances Industry:



Alto-Shaam Inc.

American Range Corporation

Carrier Global Corporation

Duke Manufacturing Company

Electrolux AB

G.S. Blodgett Corporation (The Middleby Corporation)

Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

Hoshizaki Corporation

Interlevin Refrigeration Ltd.

MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG

The Vollrath Company LLC True Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Kitchen Appliances Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Refrigerators

Microwave Ovens

Induction Stoves

Dishwasher

Water Purifiers Others

Refrigerators represented the largest segment due to their essential role in preserving food and their wide adoption in households for cooling and storage needs.

By Structure:



Built-In Free Stand

Free stand accounted for the largest market share as it offers flexibility, allowing consumers to place appliances anywhere in their kitchen without the need for built-in or fixed installations.

By Fuel Type:



Cooking Gas

Electricity Others

Cooking gas exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to its affordability and widespread availability, particularly in residential kitchens.

By Application:



Residential Commercial

Residential holds the biggest market share as kitchen appliances are primarily designed for household use, meeting the cooking and food storage needs of individuals and families.

By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Departmental Stores Others

Specialty stores dominate the market due to the presence of a wide range of kitchen appliances, expert advice, and specialized product knowledge in these stores.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the kitchen appliances market on account of its large consumer base and high disposable income.

Global Kitchen Appliances Market Trends:

Kitchen appliances offer connectivity, automation, and remote-control features, appealing to tech-savvy consumers looking for convenience and efficiency in their kitchens.

Energy-efficient kitchen appliances are gaining traction as consumers and governments worldwide emphasize sustainability. Manufacturers are focusing on producing appliances that consume less energy, reducing environmental impact and operating costs.

