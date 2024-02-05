From Riyadh To Rafah: Ksrelief Brings Hope To Gaza

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst huge logistical challenges, the King Salman
Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) continues its mission to deliver humanitarian aid
to the people of Gaza. The singular mission of KSrelief is to preserve life and ensure this extends to the victims of humanitarian crises, wherever they are in the world.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre distributes food baskets in city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.
Since the beginning of hostilities, KSrelief's operations in Gaza have included the delivery of
food and essential supplies at the Rafah Crossing. Much-needed aid has trickled across the border into Gaza to help those desperately in need of clean water, basic food items and medical supplies. Thus far,
KSrelief has dispatched well over 5,795 tons of aid across land, sea, and air.
These efforts have in mind over two million Gazans facing the imminent threat of famine and
food
insecurity.
His Excellency, Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSrelief, said, "The
complexity of delivering aid to Gaza is significant, but not impossible. Through immediate
solutions such as implementing advanced security checks and bolstering critical infrastructure,
we
can
ensure that
aid
reaches the
Gaza
Strip
and
is expedited
to
those
in
desperate need.
Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, is determined to uphold the dignity of every innocent person by
providing
not
just
aid,
but
hope."
Confronted with logistical hurdles, especially at border crossings, KSrelief has consistently advocated on global platforms for effective solutions to enhance the efficiency of aid delivery. Recognizing that land-based aid trucks are the most efficient and secure means of transport, KSrelief has
increased
the
supply of
aid
from
Egypt into
Gaza.
KSrelief's activities in Gaza have been enhanced by its global partnerships, notably with
organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Relief and Works
Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), United Mission for Concepts and Human Rights
(UMCHR), World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). These joint collaborations have been crucial in increasing the flow of aid and healthcare
support to Gaza, further cementing Saudi Arabia's role as a leading global humanitarian aid and
relief
donor.
In partnership with other aid organizations, it is of critical importance to consider the equipment used to carry out security checks on trucks and other aid vehicles, particularly
x-
ray machines. With this vital equipment in place, the speed of checks can be significantly
improved.
As
each
day
passes in
Gaza,
the
situation
deteriorates
further.
The
number of
innocent
victims of the conflict continues to increase, exacerbated by the inability for humanitarian aid to be
delivered
in sufficient
quantities.
Ensuring that humanitarian aid gets to the people of Gaza is a critical need but does not lessen
the urgency for an immediate and lasting ceasefire. Until a ceasefire is delivered, KSrelief's calls
for
facilitating
the
increased
supply of aid
from
Egypt into
Gaza
as
an
immediate
priority.
Photo:
