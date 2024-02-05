Valneva Announces Sale Of Priority Review Voucher For $103 Million

The Company was awarded a tropical disease PRV in November 20231 following U.S. FDA approval of IXCHIQ®, Valneva's single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine indicated for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals 18 years of age and older who are at increased risk of exposure to CHIKV. With this approval, IXCHIQ® became the world's first licensed chikungunya vaccine available to address this unmet medical need.

Valneva will invest proceeds from the sale of the PRV into its R&D projects, including the co-development of its Phase 3 vaccine candidate against Lyme disease, additional clinical trials for its chikungunya vaccine IXCHIQ® and the expansion of the Company's clinical pipeline.

Thomas Lingelbach, Chief Executive Officer of Valneva, said,“This non-dilutive capital provides an important source of additional funding to advance the continued development of our clinical pipeline. As shown with the recent approval of our chikungunya vaccine, we remain committed to growing our portfolio of vaccines addressing unmet medical needs which have the potential to transform people's lives.”

Under the tropical Disease Priority Review Voucher Program, FDA awards priority review vouchers to sponsors of tropical disease product applications that meet certain criteria. The program is intended to encourage development of new drugs and biologics for the prevention and treatment of tropical diseases. PRVs can be redeemed to receive priority review of a subsequent marketing application for a different product, sold or transferred.

About Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease caused by the chikungunya virus (CHIKV), a Togaviridae virus, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. Infection leads to symptomatic disease in up to 97% of humans after four to seven days following the mosquito bite2. While mortality with CHIKV is low, morbidity is high, and the global market for vaccines against chikungunya is estimated to exceed $500 million annually by 20323. Clinical symptoms include acute onset of fever, debilitating joint and muscle pain, headache, nausea, rash and chronic arthralgia. Chikungunya virus often causes sudden large outbreaks with high attack rates, affecting one-third to three-quarters of the population in areas where the virus is circulating. The high-risk areas of infection for travelers are places where chikungunya virus-carrying mosquitos are endemic, including the Americas, parts of Africa, and Southeast Asia, and the virus has spread to more than 110 countries4. Between 2013 and 2023, more than 3.7 million cases were reported in the Americas5 and the economic impact is considered to be significant. The medical and economic burden is expected to grow as the CHIKV primary mosquito vectors continue to spread geographically. Before IXCHIQ ® , there were no preventive vaccines or effective treatments available and, as such, chikungunya is considered to be a major public health threat.

About IXCHIQ ®

In the U.S., IXCHIQ ® is a live-attenuated vaccine indicated for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus (CHIKV) in individuals 18 years of age and older who are at increased risk of exposure to CHIKV. As for all products approved under FDA's accelerated approval pathway, continued approval for this indication is contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory studies.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information for IXCHIQ ® .

About Valneva SE

We are a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying our deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions.

We have a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently market three proprietary travel vaccines, including the world's first and only chikungunya vaccine, as well as certain third-party vaccines.

Revenues from our growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of our vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, as well as vaccine candidates against the Zika virus and other global public health threats.