Sciony Celebrates Remarkable Growth in 2023 and Launches Innovative AI Assistant Feature in 2024

- Georg Roth, Founder and Director of Sciony Ltd, CITY OF LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCIONY®, the first of its kind "idea-commercialisation " tech solutions company, is thrilled to announce unprecedented achievements in 2023 and an exciting start to 2024. The company's dedication to support innovators worldwide has resulted in significant achievements.Explosive 900% Surge in Users, Now in Over 70 Countries: In the past year alone, Sciony has experienced an extraordinary 900% year-over-year increase in users, expanding its global presence to more than 70 countries. This surge underscores Sciony's role as a thriving hub for innovators and entrepreneurs worldwide.Strategic Global Collaborations: Sciony solidified a strategic collaboration with IP Radio in Lagos, Nigeria, propelling the nation to the top rank of Sciony's user base on the African continent. Ongoing discussions with potential partners globally reinforce Sciony's commitment to forming impactful alliances.Introduction of Entrepreneurial University : In a move to empower entrepreneurship and innovation, Sciony recently introduced its Entrepreneurial University. This transformative solution provides a dynamic platform for fostering creativity and progress. It enables universities and higher education institutes to foster entrepreneurship and straightforward spinoff development.Pioneering into 2024: As Sciony strides into 2024, the company is excited to introduce its groundbreaking Sciony AI Assistant. This conversational assistant enables users to interactively learn about the various aspects of entrepreneurship, distilling global knowledge in business, innovation, IP commercialisation, and more. This addition of AI-supported knowledge base complements the already existing and constantly expanding global network of qualified and trusted mentors and experts. It reaffirms Sciony's commitment to providing comprehensive support to its member community."We are immensely proud of the strides Sciony has made in 2023, marked by our expansive user growth, strategic collaborations, and the introduction of the Entrepreneurial University. As we kick off 2024, the launch of our AI Assistant reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering entrepreneurs globally, providing them with the tools and knowledge they need for success.", says Georg Roth, Founder and Director of Sciony.About SCIONYSCIONY Ltd. is a company based in London that runs a global online innovation ecosystem open for entrepreneurs, startups, corporations, universities, incubators and accelerators as well as investors and experts supporting the innovation lifecycle. SCIONY provides its members easy-to-use tools and expertise such as the "Sciony Logbook'' which guide entrepreneurs and innovators to effectively commercialise ideas, innovations and Intellectual Property without any geographical, idea maturity, industry or time related restrictions. Moreover, leveraging SCIONY's functionalities, corporations and investors can source locally and internationally well documented propositions and support startup growth.For more information please feel free to visit or contact us by email to info at sciony dot com.

