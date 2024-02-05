Biden's Emerging New Ukraine Policy

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Biden administration wants the Ukraine war to continue at least until after US presidential elections in November but there is a lurking danger that won't be possible, especially if Russia mounts a really big offensive.

For that reason, there is a new emerging plan, one that is not in writing but seen in politics.

An example: When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decided to fire armed forces commander Valerii Zaluzhny, US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, who is directly responsible for US and NATO Ukraine policy, rushed to Kiev.

There are no photo ops with Nuland and Zelensky. She briefed the press standing outside in front of a hastily assembled table with some microphones on it.

Why did Nuland run to Kiev? Almost certainly the White House told her to get herself over there immediately in case things went south in Kiev. There was apparently real worry that Zaluzhny might turn the army around and use it to go after Zelensky.

So far, Zaluzhny has not made a move. He still can, of course, so one supposes that Nuland was in Kiev to talk more to Zaluzhny than to Zelensky. There is no public record of any meeting but it would seem that her job was to calm Zaluzhny down and offer him incentives to behave.

Washington is saying nothing officially about the changing of the military guard in Kiev. The White House says it is an“internal Ukrainian” issue, not one Washington would have anything to say about.

Certainly, this is pure nonsense. Washington has been manipulating Ukraine's internal politics since before 2014, and Nuland was the sparkplug to get what Washington wanted.

US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland. Photo: Asia Times files

Nor was there any surprise about cashiering Zaluzhny. Someone has to take the blame for the failure of Kiev's so-called counteroffensive and the waste of billions of dollars in US equipment and supplies.



It also isn't a surprise that things are getting worse now, as Ukraine will soon face the loss of Avdiivka and the Russian army, newly refurbished, will push toward the Dnieper River, aiming at Kiev.