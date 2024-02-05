(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) --

1917 -- Sheikh Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah took the helm of power to become the ninth ruler of Kuwait. During his rule, the third protective wall was built and the first telegraph line was established. He had also ordered slashing custom tariffs by four percent.

1917 -- Kuwait's eighth ruler Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 57.

1961 -- The educator Hashem Al-Ginaee died at the age of 63. In 1923, he established the first private school for teaching English in Kuwait.

1973 -- The Central Statistical Bureau conducted a census of Kuwait's population that reached 851,000.

2001 -- The Kuwaiti telecommunication hospital was established. Its construction cost KD five million (USD 16.5 million).

2005 -- Kuwait Finance House (KFH) inaugurated a center for treating drug addiction, establishment of which cost KD four million (USD 13.2 million).

2008 -- The oil sector complex was opened. The venture cost KD 50 million (USD 165.4 million).

2008 -- Al-Qadsiya soccer team won Kuwait Federation Cup, beating Kuwait in penalty shoot-outs (4-3). The match had ended with a 1-1 draw.

2014 -- The International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) received a USD 5.067 million donation from the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to build and equip a village for Syrian refugees at Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan.

2018 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurated Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center on a 127,000 square meter plot of land.

2019 -- The National Assembly (parliament) approved amending the housing care law, whereby the modifications stipulate that widow of the Kuwaiti martyr was entitled to acquire the ownership certificate of the housing unit allotted for the martyr's family solely under her name. Moreover, the amendment entitles the private sector to build houses on state-owned plots of land.

2019 -- The Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) decided, in collaboration with a Canadian company, to establish a joint polypropylene plant in the Canadian province of Alberta at a cost of USD 3.2 million.

2020 -- Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Tennis Complex was inaugurated on a 70 square meter plot of land. (end) gta