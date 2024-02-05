Degame And Gate Wallet Jointly Interpret The Festival Carnival Of Web3 Games

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Manggar, Bangka-Belitung Feb 4, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

As 2024 approaches, in anticipation of the new year, we are ushering in a unique New Year's feast - the 'Gate New Year Festival' Co-created by DeGame and Gate Wallet, this festive event, taking place from January 23 to February 6, 2024, is not only a reflection of the past but also a glimpse into the future. It marks a celebration of innovation and technology in the world of Web3.

At this moment filled with joy and hope, we have combined the charm of blockchain technology to bring a series of unparalleled gaming experiences to gaming enthusiasts and blockchain technology followers. Through DeGame's advanced platform, participants will have the opportunity to experience the latest blockchain games, enjoy interactive fun, and have a chance to win substantial prizes.

DeGame and Gate Wallet: Reshaping the Web3 Gaming Landscape

In the face of significant changes in the 2023 Web3 gaming market, the strategic partnership between DeGame and Gate Wallet has proven to be crucial. Their collaboration has played a pivotal role in addressing market fluctuations and challenges, while also charting new directions for the industry's future development.