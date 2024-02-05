Iran's Dispute With US Over Cargo Ships Raises Concerns In Middle East

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In a recent development, Iran has issued a stern warning to the
United States over the potential targeting of two cargo ships, the
Behshad and Saviz, in the Middle East, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media outlets. These vessels have long been suspected
of serving as forward operating bases for Iranian commandos,
raising concerns about escalating tensions in the region.
US and UK Launch Airstrikes in Yemen
The warning from Iran came shortly after the United States and
the United Kingdom launched a massive airstrike campaign against
Houthi rebels in Yemen. The strikes targeted six provinces held by
the Houthis, including the capital, Sanaa. The US described hitting
underground missile arsenals, launch sites, and helicopters used by
the rebels.
Iran's growing unease over US strikes
Iran's statement regarding the Behshad and Saviz ships signals
its growing unease over recent US strikes in Iraq, Syria, and
Yemen, which targeted militias backed by the Islamic Republic.
These strikes were in retaliation for the killing of three US
soldiers and the wounding of dozens more in Jordan, stemming from
Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Houthi response and continued US warnings
The Houthi rebels did not provide an assessment of the damage
caused by the US airstrikes, but the US claimed to have hit
significant rebel assets. Despite the strikes, Houthi military
spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree asserted that they would not deter
Yemeni forces from supporting Palestinians against the "Zionist
occupation and crimes." US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron both warned the Houthis
that further attacks on international shipping and naval vessels
would have consequences.
