Iran's Dispute With US Over Cargo Ships Raises Concerns In Middle East

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In a recent development, Iran has issued a stern warning to the United States over the potential targeting of two cargo ships, the Behshad and Saviz, in the Middle East, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets. These vessels have long been suspected of serving as forward operating bases for Iranian commandos, raising concerns about escalating tensions in the region.

US and UK Launch Airstrikes in Yemen

The warning from Iran came shortly after the United States and the United Kingdom launched a massive airstrike campaign against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The strikes targeted six provinces held by the Houthis, including the capital, Sanaa. The US described hitting underground missile arsenals, launch sites, and helicopters used by the rebels.

Iran's growing unease over US strikes

Iran's statement regarding the Behshad and Saviz ships signals its growing unease over recent US strikes in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, which targeted militias backed by the Islamic Republic. These strikes were in retaliation for the killing of three US soldiers and the wounding of dozens more in Jordan, stemming from Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



Houthi response and continued US warnings

The Houthi rebels did not provide an assessment of the damage caused by the US airstrikes, but the US claimed to have hit significant rebel assets. Despite the strikes, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree asserted that they would not deter Yemeni forces from supporting Palestinians against the "Zionist occupation and crimes." US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron both warned the Houthis that further attacks on international shipping and naval vessels would have consequences.