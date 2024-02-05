Turkish FM Warns Of Escalation Amid US Crackdown Against Iran-Backed Groups

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned of a potential
regional escalation amid ongoing airstrikes by the United States on
Iran-backed groups, Azernews reports, citing TRT.
"When you play with fire, that fire can turn into a blaze at any
moment, becoming uncontrollable. We are facing a risk here, and the
issue of uncontrollability stands before us as a threat," Fidan
said in an interview with a national television channel on
Sunday.
Expressing that Türkiye is in constant talks with the US and
regional partners, Fidan added: "We need to avoid the spread (of
confrontation) in the region. The situation is not good. We may
face a bigger spread."
Underlining that the issue of Israel's security is constantly
brought up in the world's public opinion, Fidan said that Israel
prioritises territorial expansion over security.
Israel will feel secure after it stops "telling lies" to the
international community and gives Palestinians their own state,
stressed the foreign minister.
Reminding that regional countries have repeatedly stated that
they are ready to take responsibility, Fidan said: "When we brought
up the two-state solution this time, the underlying factor was our
proposal for a guarantor mechanism, making it distinct
methodologically."
MENAFN05022024000195011045ID1107809051
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.