Campaigning For Presidential Elections Ends Tomorrow


2/5/2024 1:07:15 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Election campaign related to the extraordinary presidential election will end tomorrow. The campaign will be stopped at 8:00 on February 6, Azernews reports.

Extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7. On January 9, the registration of presidential candidacy was completed. 7 candidates will compete in the election.

The candidates for the post of president are:

1. Ilham Aliyev, a presidential candidate from the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party;

2. Zahid Oruj, nominated by himself;

3. Razi Nurullayev, a presidential candidate from the National Front Party;

4. Fazil Mustafa, presidential candidate of the Grand Establishment Party;

5. Elshad Musayev, presidential candidate of the Great Azerbaijan Party;

6. Gudrat Hasanguliyev, presidential candidate from the All-Azerbaijani Popular Front Party.

7. Fuad Aliyev, whose candidacy was nominated by himself.

