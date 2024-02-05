PACE May Face Energy Security Issue After Baku's Decision To End Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The relations between Azerbaijan and PACE is getting deteriorated due to the latter's biased and too much pro-Armenian attitude. It has been so obvious that even the member states within the European Union do not believe in its sincerity. Turning a blind eye over thirty years of violation of rights of Azerbaijanis, Kurds, and Meskhetian Turks, and suddenly remembering human rights right after Azerbaijan's reclaiming its territorial integrity just causes irony.

PACE claims that as if Azerbaijan violates human rights. However, Azerbaijan has been developing its institutions through reforms. PACE has never had such a strict attitude and claims against Azerbaijan. Right after anti-terrorist measures conducted by Azerbaijan in September 2023, PACE started voicing the violation of human rights and speak about the sanctions.

Here poses a question: If Azerbaijan has violated human rights, why PACE waited so long?

Constant and continued unfriendly and nonprofessional attitude of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) against Azerbaijan's government and its people has now forced it to suspend its cooperation with it which has deteriorated relations with Brussels.

Speaking to Azernews , Dr. Mehmood ul Hassan Khan noted that unfortunately, the PACE has been supporting Armenia, the real culprit of humanity, genocide and ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan for its justified, legitimate and prudent diplomatic, political, and economic measures for its country and people alike.

“Schwabe intentionally raised concerns about so-called political prisoners in Azerbaijan and cited the“violent displacement of people” from Garabagh. To be honest, it is politically unrealistic, diplomatically untrue, legally false and administratively fake propaganda of the PACE. It is indeed, whims & wishes of the PACE and some of its member countries like Germany, France, Spain etc., which have been targeting Azerbaijan and its policies because to protect their own vested interests.

On its part, the Azerbaijan delegation stated that core principles of the PACE are exploited by certain biased groups to advance their narrow interests. It further charged that "political corruption, discrimination, ethnic and religious hatred, double standards, arrogance, chauvinism have become prevailing practice in the PACE which has been creating hypes and smearing Azerbaijan,” Mehmoud ul Hassan Khan said.

The pundit noted that it seems to be a politically motivated move of the PACE which is biased, prejudice and self-centric promoting politics of isolation, discrimination, exploitation, and marginalization. However, being a sovereign country Azerbaijan has the right to defend its people, policies and plans of self-reliance, national dignity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He stressed that the delegation rightly accused the PACE of exhibiting“Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia,” and termed it an “unbearable atmosphere”. Thus Azerbaijan's current decision to leave the PACE comes amid growing tensions with the European Union as Baku accuses Brussels of“bias” toward Yerevan a wise decision.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on January 10 rejected a proposal by Armenia to use Soviet-era maps drawn in the 1970s to delineate borders, claiming that Azerbaijani territories had been handed to Armenia by the Soviet authorities.

EU foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell on January 22 criticized Aliyev's territorial claims and warned that there would be“severe consequences” if Armenia's territorial integrity was violated.







Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said Borrell's comments amounted to a“blatant misinterpretation of facts” and accused the chief EU diplomat of engaging in 'threatening rhetoric,'” the pundit said.

Mehmoud ul Hassan pointed out that it fears that PACE and its member countries will have to face energy insecurity after Azerbaijan's decision to suspend relations with it. Most recently, the PACE did not ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation, citing concerns about the country's failure to fulfill major commitments related to so-called democratic processes, human rights, and the Garabagh situation. Azerbaijan has subsequently suspended its cooperation with PACE.

“There is a possibility of strained relations between Baku and Brussels. Besides significant consequences for the energy market, such a development may create an opening for Moscow to enhance its influence in Azerbaijan. Brussels designates Baku as a key strategic partner for natural gas imports following the onset of the Ukraine conflict.

Azerbaijan is playing a pivotal role in the EU energy security framework. In the complex geopolitical dynamics between several European countries, Brussels and Baku, the significance of Ankara should not be overlooked.

It is suggested that serious diplomatic efforts should be started to lead to a de-escalation of tensions between Azerbaijan and the European institution. Both parties resume cooperation, addressing concerns and working towards a mutually beneficial relationship,” Dr. Mehmoud ul Hassan Khan concluded.