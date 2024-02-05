PACE May Face Energy Security Issue After Baku's Decision To End Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The relations between Azerbaijan and PACE is getting
deteriorated due to the latter's biased and too much pro-Armenian
attitude. It has been so obvious that even the member states within
the European Union do not believe in its sincerity. Turning a blind
eye over thirty years of violation of rights of Azerbaijanis,
Kurds, and Meskhetian Turks, and suddenly remembering human rights
right after Azerbaijan's reclaiming its territorial integrity just
causes irony.
PACE claims that as if Azerbaijan violates human rights.
However, Azerbaijan has been developing its institutions through
reforms. PACE has never had such a strict attitude and claims
against Azerbaijan. Right after anti-terrorist measures conducted
by Azerbaijan in September 2023, PACE started voicing the violation
of human rights and speak about the sanctions.
Here poses a question: If Azerbaijan has violated human
rights, why PACE waited so long?
Constant and continued unfriendly and nonprofessional attitude
of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)
against Azerbaijan's government and its people has now forced it to
suspend its cooperation with it which has deteriorated relations
with Brussels.
Speaking to Azernews , Dr. Mehmood ul Hassan
Khan noted that unfortunately, the PACE has been supporting
Armenia, the real culprit of humanity, genocide and ethnic
cleansing against Azerbaijan for its justified, legitimate and
prudent diplomatic, political, and economic measures for its
country and people alike.
He pointed out that the comedy of error started with Germany's
Frank Schwabe challenging the credentials of the Azerbaijani
delegation on the opening day of PACE's 2024 winter session.
“Schwabe intentionally raised concerns about so-called political
prisoners in Azerbaijan and cited the“violent displacement of
people” from Garabagh. To be honest, it is politically unrealistic,
diplomatically untrue, legally false and administratively fake
propaganda of the PACE. It is indeed, whims & wishes of the PACE
and some of its member countries like Germany, France, Spain etc.,
which have been targeting Azerbaijan and its policies because to
protect their own vested interests.
On its part, the Azerbaijan delegation stated that core
principles of the PACE are exploited by certain biased groups to
advance their narrow interests. It further charged that "political
corruption, discrimination, ethnic and religious hatred, double
standards, arrogance, chauvinism have become prevailing practice in
the PACE which has been creating hypes and smearing Azerbaijan,”
Mehmoud ul Hassan Khan said.
The pundit noted that it seems to be a politically motivated
move of the PACE which is biased, prejudice and self-centric
promoting politics of isolation, discrimination, exploitation, and
marginalization. However, being a sovereign country Azerbaijan has
the right to defend its people, policies and plans of
self-reliance, national dignity, sovereignty and territorial
integrity.
He stressed that the delegation rightly accused the PACE of
exhibiting“Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia,” and termed it an
“unbearable atmosphere”. Thus Azerbaijan's current decision to
leave the PACE comes amid growing tensions with the European Union
as Baku accuses Brussels of“bias” toward Yerevan a wise
decision.
“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on January 10 rejected a
proposal by Armenia to use Soviet-era maps drawn in the 1970s to
delineate borders, claiming that Azerbaijani territories had been
handed to Armenia by the Soviet authorities.
EU foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell on January 22 criticized
Aliyev's territorial claims and warned that there would be“severe
consequences” if Armenia's territorial integrity was violated.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said Borrell's comments amounted
to a“blatant misinterpretation of facts” and accused the chief EU
diplomat of engaging in 'threatening rhetoric,'” the pundit
said.
Mehmoud ul Hassan pointed out that it fears that PACE and its
member countries will have to face energy insecurity after
Azerbaijan's decision to suspend relations with it. Most recently,
the PACE did not ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani
delegation, citing concerns about the country's failure to fulfill
major commitments related to so-called democratic processes, human
rights, and the Garabagh situation. Azerbaijan has subsequently
suspended its cooperation with PACE.
“There is a possibility of strained relations between Baku and
Brussels. Besides significant consequences for the energy market,
such a development may create an opening for Moscow to enhance its
influence in Azerbaijan. Brussels designates Baku as a key
strategic partner for natural gas imports following the onset of
the Ukraine conflict.
Azerbaijan is playing a pivotal role in the EU energy security
framework. In the complex geopolitical dynamics between several
European countries, Brussels and Baku, the significance of Ankara
should not be overlooked.
It is suggested that serious diplomatic efforts should be
started to lead to a de-escalation of tensions between Azerbaijan
and the European institution. Both parties resume cooperation,
addressing concerns and working towards a mutually beneficial
relationship,” Dr. Mehmoud ul Hassan Khan concluded.
