Syniehubov Responds To Forbes Article On Russian Offensive In Kupiansk Direction

Russia is using its entire arsenal of weapons in the Kupiansk direction every day, but Ukrainian defenders have something to counter the enemy.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , commenting on the Forbes publication's information about the Russian offensive in the Kupiansk direction, Ukrinform reported.

"The Russian army has been advancing in this direction since February 2022. And since the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers have not abandoned their intentions to recapture these territories, because this is a logistically important area for them. Therefore, the enemy does not stop striking every day: KABs, FABs, artillery, MLRS, drones - the Russian Federation uses the entire arsenal of weapons in the Kupiansk region," noted Syniehubov.

According to him, heavy fighting has been going on in all parts of the frontline for more than six months, with Russians conducting high-intensity assault operations.

"But the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been repelling the enemy's attacks all this time, and we are constantly strengthening the defense capabilities of the entire region. We have something to counter the enemy," assured Syniehubov.

He emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready for any further scenarios, enemy actions, and quick response based on intelligence.

Earlier, Forbes reported that Russia had amassed 40,000 troops, 500 tanks, more than 600 combat vehicles, and hundreds of howitzers for the offensive on Kupiansk.