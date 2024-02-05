Biden Urges Congress To Swiftly Pass Bill With Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden has expressed support for a bill that includes bipartisan national security agreement on the border issue, as well as assistance for Ukraine, and called on Congress to swiftly pass the bill in both houses.

This is said in a statement published on the website of the White House, Ukrinform reports.

“Now we've reached an agreement on a bipartisan national security deal that includes the toughest and fairest set of border reforms in decades. I strongly support it,” he said.

Biden noted that this agreement will make the U.S. border more secure, treat people fairly and humanely while preserving legal immigration, consistent with U.S. values as a nation.

In addition, the bipartisan national security agreement would also address two other important priorities.

White House calls Johnson's statement about support for Israel without Ukraine aid 'cynical maneuver'

“It allows the United States to continue our vital work, together with partners all around the world, to stand up for Ukraine's freedom and support its ability to defend itself against Russia's aggression,” the U.S. leader stressed.

According to him, if Putin's appetite for power and control in Ukraine is not stopped, he won't limit himself to just Ukraine and the costs for America will rise.

“This agreement also provides Israel what they need to protect their people and defend itself against Hamas terrorists. And it will provide life-saving humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people,” the U.S. president said.

Biden stressed that House Republicans have to decide: do they want to solve the problem or do they want to keep playing politics with the border.

“I've made my decision. I'm ready to solve the problem. I'm ready to secure the border. And so are the American people. I know we have our divisions at home but we cannot let partisan politics get in the way of our responsibilities as a great nation,” he said.

In this regard, Biden urged Congress to come together and swiftly pass this bipartisan agreement.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday, U.S. senators from both parties who participated in negotiations on migration reform and border security unveiled a $118 billion bill. The document provides for $60.1 billion in aid for Ukraine, $14.1 billion in assistance for Israel, and $20.2 billion to strengthen security at the U.S. border. It also includes funding for humanitarian aid and operations in the Middle East and Taiwan.