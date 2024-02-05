Mariupol Resistance Forces Destroy Enemy Truck With Military Equipment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Resistance forces in Mariupol have neutralized a Russian truck that was transporting military equipment to the front.

Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Mariupol resistance neutralized a truck that was transporting military equipment to the front," the post reads.

According to Andriushchenko, this is the first act of revenge for the loss of a member of the 'Ї' group in the occupation.

"More will follow. We are all working on it," he added.

As reported, the Ukrainian letter "Ї" has become a symbol of resistance in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.

Photo: Mariupol. Resistance