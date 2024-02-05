U.S. Senators Release Details Of Bill That Includes $60B For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. senators released details of a bipartisan bill based on the U.S. President's request for additional funding for national security, including support for Ukraine and Israel.

That's according to CNB , Ukrinform reports.

“The long-awaited bill requests $60.1 billion for Ukraine aid, $14.1 billion for Israel and $20.2 billion to improve security at the U.S,” the report says.

The document also includes smaller pockets of funding for humanitarian assistance in war-torn regions, and defense operations in the Red Sea and Taiwan. The total amount of funds provided by this draft law is $118.2 billion.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Joe Biden submitted a request to Congress in October to allocate more than $105 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Since then, negotiations have been underway in the Senate, including on migration reform and strengthening the U.S. border security, which was supposed to unlock the foreign aid package. The new agreement roughly corresponds to the proportions set out in the U.S. president's request.