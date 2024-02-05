Russians Shell Marhanets Community In Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery on the night of February 5.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the Russian army again fired at the Nikopol district. About half a dozen artillery shells targeted the Marhanets community. Fortunately, no one was injured," he said.

War: 78 combat clashes on front lines, enemy continues attempts to encircle Avdiivka

According to Lysak, it was calm in other areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region. No attacks were reported.

"An air alert has been announced in the region. Take care of yourselves! Stay in a safe place," he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 78 combat engagements took place on the front lines in Ukraine in the past 24 hours. Russian invaders carried out 1 missile attack and 43 airstrikes, as well as 51 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas.