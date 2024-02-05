Ayala Land Inc. Announces New Opportunity

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 4, 2024 1:08 am - Earn a Million: Become an Ayala Land International Marketing Partner Today!

Are you ready to be a part of something extraordinary? Ayala Land, Inc., the largest property developer in the Philippines, is expanding its horizons, and we want you to join our International Sales Team as a Part-Time Marketing Partner. This is not just a role; it's an opportunity to be a key player in our global success story.

Why Choose Ayala Land's International Sales Team?

At Ayala Land, we have a legacy of designing large-scale, mixed-use estates that evolve into thriving economic centers. As we actively expand our team, we are seeking enthusiastic individuals to play a pivotal role in our global success. Our commitment to your success is reflected in the perks that come with joining our International Sales Team:

Perks of Joining:

.Online Training: Acquire the skills and knowledge needed through our comprehensive online training programs.

.Marketing Materials: Access a wealth of marketing materials provided to support your promotional efforts.

.No Real Estate Experience Required: Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting, we welcome your enthusiasm and dedication.

.Unlimited Commissions + Incentives: Your success is rewarded generously with unlimited earning potential and enticing incentives.

.Refer and Earn: Amplify your earnings by referring potential partners – a win-win opportunity.

Responsibilities of an International Marketing Partner:

As a Part-Time Marketing Partner, you will be a crucial part of promoting Ayala Land's diverse portfolio. Your responsibilities include:

.Promoting Ayala Land Properties: Utilize various channels such as marketing, open houses, and membership in multiple listing systems to drive property sales.

.Client Meetings: Attend client meetings to understand their needs and guide them through Ayala Land's extensive portfolio.

.Content Creation: Develop compelling content for sales presentations and marketing materials, ensuring effective communication of Ayala Land's unique value propositions.

.Event Representation: Be the face of Ayala Land during conventions, seminars, roadshows, booths, and assemblies, showcasing our commitment to excellence.

.Closing Management: Handle paperwork and payments during property closings, ensuring a seamless experience for clients and solidifying their trust in Ayala Land.

Your Path to Success Starts Here:

Joining Ayala Land's International Sales Team is not just a job; it's an invitation to become an integral part of our legacy. With online training, marketing support, and unlimited earning potential, this is your chance to redefine success on your terms.

Apply Today: Your Journey to Success Awaits!

No matter your level of experience, if you have the passion and dedication to excel, Ayala Land wants you on our team. Apply now to become a Part-Time International Marketing Partner, and let's build a future of prosperity together.

Requirements for Accreditation:

Accredited Brokers (Local):

.PRC License Broker's ID

.One valid ID

Marketing Partners (International):

.Two valid IDs