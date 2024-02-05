Dr. Sandeep Marwah Conferred With Vadic Samman By Sanatani Ganga Foundation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In recognition of his profound dedication to the promotion of Indian culture globally, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, was honored with the prestigious Vadic Samman by the Sanatani Ganga Foundation. The distinguished award was presented by Capt. Praveen Kumar and Sanjeev Kapoor during a ceremony that acknowledged Dr. Marwah's exceptional contributions.



The Vadic Samman is a testament to Dr. Sandeep Marwah's unwavering commitment to fostering Indian values and culture both within the country and on the international stage. Capt. Praveen Kumar and Sanjeev Kapoor, representing the Sanatani Ganga Foundation, expressed their admiration for Dr. Marwahï¿1⁄2s deep involvement in various initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of India.



In addition to his role as a global spiritual leader, Dr. Sandeep Marwah recently announced an ambitious project that further reflects his commitment to cultural preservation. He is set to produce a full-length feature film titled ï¿1⁄2Godan,ï¿1⁄2 focusing on the theme of love for cows. The muhurat (inaugural ceremony) for the film was conducted with the esteemed presence of Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji, Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).



The recognition of Vadic Samman is a moment of pride not only for Dr. Sandeep Marwah but also for the institutions he represents. It underscores the significance of his efforts in bridging cultures, fostering understanding, and promoting the values that are deeply rooted in the ethos of India.



