Seychelles: President Ramkalawan Sends A Message Of Condolence To H.E. Dr. Nangolo Mbumba Of The Republic Of Namibia

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, has sent a message of condolence to H.E. Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, Acting President of the Republic of Namibia, following the passing of President Hage Geingob.

In his message, President Ramkalawan, stated:

“It is with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of President Hage Geingob. On behalf of the Government and people of Seychelles, as well as on my own behalf, I extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to you, to the Government and to the people of the Republic of Namibia, and to the family of President Hage Geingob.

The news of President Geingob's passing has deeply saddened us all. We recognise his significant contributions to the development and progress of Namibia during his tenure as President and also during his long career in politics and in the forefront of the leadership of Namibia. His leadership, dedication, and vision have left an indelible mark on the history of your nation and the African continent as a whole. His dedication to the betterment of Namibia will forever be remembered, and his loss is mourned not only by the Namibian people but by all who knew of his steadfast commitment to the welfare and progress of his country and the African continent.

As fellow members of the African Union and the Southern African Development Community, Seychelles stands in solidarity with Namibia during this difficult time.

May you find solace and strength in the cherished memories of the remarkable life and accomplishments of President Hage Geingob and in the knowledge that his legacy will endure through the positive impact he made on his country and its people. And may his spirit continue to inspire us all.”

