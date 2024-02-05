Namibia: Message Of Condolence – President Hage G. Geingob

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The U.S. Mission to the Republic of Namibia was saddened to learn of the passing of His Excellency, President Hage Gottfried Geingob. President Geingob was a valued partner throughout his decades of public service. The U.S. Embassy has deep appreciation and respect for our decades-long relationship with President Geingob dating to the early days of Namibia's independence, when Geingob served as the first Prime Minister of Namibia. We salute his dedication to democratic values and commitment to building systems, processes, and institutions in service to the Namibian people. Today, we honor his memory and extend our deepest condolences to his family, the Namibian Government, and the people of the Land of the Brave.

