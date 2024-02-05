Pectin Market Size, Growth, Future Trends, Key Players And Industry Analysis Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pectin Market Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled“Pectin Market Report by Raw Material (Citrus Peel, Apple Peel, and Others), End Use (Jams and Preserves, Drinkable and Spoonable Yoghurt, Bakery and Confectionary, Fruit Beverages, Other Milk Drinks, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the pectin market?

The global pectin market size reached US$ 1,170.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,256.0 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2024-2032.

What is Pectin?

Pectin is a natural complex carbohydrate and soluble dietary fiber found in the cell walls of fruits and vegetables. It plays a crucial role in plant structure and is responsible for giving fruits their texture and firmness. Pectin is widely utilized in the food industry as a gelling agent, thickener, and stabilizer in various products such as jams, jellies, fruit preserves, and baked goods. It interacts with sugars and acids under appropriate conditions to form a gel-like structure, giving these products their desired consistency. Pectin also offers potential health benefits as it can contribute to improved digestion and may help lower cholesterol levels. Its versatile properties make pectin a valuable ingredient in both culinary and nutritional applications.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Pectin Industry?

The expanding food and beverage industry drives the demand for pectin as it finds extensive application in products such as jams, jellies, fruit-based fillings, dairy products, and beverages which represents one of the key factors influencing the growth of the market across the globe. As consumer preferences shift towards diverse and innovative food experiences, the need for functional ingredients like pectin rises.

Pectin's dietary fiber content and potential health benefits, such as improved digestion and potential cholesterol reduction, align with consumers' growing focus on health and wellness. This drives the demand for products containing pectin as consumers seek out functional foods that offer both taste and health advantages. As more consumers adopt vegan and plant-based diets, pectin's role as a plant-derived ingredient positions it as a valuable alternative to animal-based thickeners and stabilizers, further driving its demand across various applications which is facilitating the growth of the market across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

CP Kelco (J.M. HUBER Group)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

Herbstreith & Fox GmbH & Co. KG

Naturex SA

Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on raw materials, end use and region.

Raw Material Insights:

Citrus Peel

Apple Peel

Others

End-Use Insights:

Jams and Preserves

Drinkable and Spoonable Yoghurt

Bakery and Confectionary

Fruit Beverages

Other Milk Drinks

Others

Regional Insights:

Europe

Asia

North America

Latin America

Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

