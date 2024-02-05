               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Morning Flights Delayed At Srinagar Airport


2/5/2024 12:45:11 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) All morning flights at the Srinagar international airport were delayed on Monday due to poor weather conditions, said officials here.

The authorities said flight operation would resume as the weather improves during the day.

“Morning flights have been delayed at the airport, but flight operation will resume as the weather improves during the day”, airport officials said.

All flights were cancelled at the Srinagar airport on Sunday due to continuing snowfall. Sky started clearing in the morning on Monday as the feeble winter sun forced its rays through the clouds.

--IANS

sq/dpb

MENAFN05022024000231011071ID1107808996

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search