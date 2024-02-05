Morning Flights Delayed At Srinagar Airport

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) All morning flights at the Srinagar international airport were delayed on Monday due to poor weather conditions, said officials here.

The authorities said flight operation would resume as the weather improves during the day.

“Morning flights have been delayed at the airport, but flight operation will resume as the weather improves during the day”, airport officials said.

All flights were cancelled at the Srinagar airport on Sunday due to continuing snowfall. Sky started clearing in the morning on Monday as the feeble winter sun forced its rays through the clouds.

