OIC Secretary-General Receives the Ambassador of Portugal to Saudi Arabia

( MENAFN - OIC) Jeddah, 4 February, 2024 H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received today, 4 February 2024, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, H.E. Mr. Nuno Mathias, Ambassador of Portugal to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Both sides discussed ways and means to strengthen dialogue and cooperation between the OIC and Portugal.

