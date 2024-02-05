Drone Revolution: Impact Of Uavs On The Airborne Synthetic Aperture Radar Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Airborne Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis Report by Mode & by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Synthetic aperture radar is used for creation of 2D or 3D reconstruction of a landscape or an object. Synthetic aperture radar is a space borne or airborne radar system, which generates remote sensory image with high resolution. Synthetic aperture radar or SAR system gathers data of the flight path to stimulate aperture or large antenna electronically. It operates similar to phased array. However, instead of large number of parallel antennas, synthetic aperture radar uses one antenna in time multiplex. Synthetic aperture radar gathers data from different geographical locations which result into full moving platform. It is also used in defense systems for earth resource mapping, environmental monitoring, etc. Airborne synthetic aperture radar market helps in gathering information about the land & ocean with the help of sensors, which are equipped into airborne platforms such as aircrafts, balloons, and UAVs.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

. Due to COVID-19 situation, the R&D in airborne synthetic aperture radar systems has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

. Slowing sign in economies of several countries has been observed due to COVID-19 effect, which may limit governments investment in their defense projects. Such reduction in investment will directly affect the growth in airborne synthetic aperture radar market.

. Travel restrictions and reduction in military activities due to COVID-19 has also adversely effected growth of airborne synthetic aperture radar market, as synthetic aperture radar is used in various military applications.

. Demand may rise significantly in global airborne synthetic aperture radar market in upcoming quarter as industry's production has started to get momentum after the tough phase of COVID-19.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Growth in demand for technologies providing situational awareness, increase in demand for effective surveillance & communication network, rise in use of unmanned aerial vehicles for tactical operations, and surge in deployment of space-based radars are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global airborne synthetic aperture radar market. However, high development cost of synthetic aperture radars is restraining the growth of the airborne synthetic aperture radar market. On the contrary, increase in development of dual-band synthetic aperture radars and automation & miniaturization of radars for the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) & unmanned combat vehicles (UCVs) are expected to further contribute in the growth of the global airborne synthetic aperture radar market.

Increase in deployment of space-based radars

Rise in deployment of space-based radars due to its complex information processing capability of modern digital electronics to provide high resolution images. Further, such radars have wide range of applications such as crop monitoring, measurement of sea ice, disaster monitoring, etc. Therefore, due to such features of synthetic aperture radars, the deployment of space-based radars is rising; thereby, driving the global airborne synthetic aperture radar market.

Key benefits of the report:

. This study presents the analytical depiction of the global airborne synthetic aperture radar industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of global airborne synthetic aperture radar market share.

. The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global airborne synthetic aperture radar market growth scenario.

. Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers in the market.

. The report provides a detailed global airborne synthetic aperture radar market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the airborne synthetic aperture radar market research report:

. Which are the leading market players active in the global airborne synthetic aperture radar market?

. What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

. What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

. What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players :

.BAE Systems

.Telespazio

.Raytheon

.Harris Corporation

.Lockheed Martin

.Airbus Group

.Thales Group

.Israel Aerospace Industries

.Guaranteed Technical Services

.RADA Electronic Industries

Synthetic Aperture Radar Market-

Aviation Weather RADAR Market-

Passive Radar Market-

Airborne 3D Radar Market-

