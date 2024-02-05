Dusty Cars, A Top Buyer And Valuation Service Of Classic Vehicles, Announces Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Acquisition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dusty Cars is proud to announce a new acquisition. This new acquisition highlights the company's service as a top buyer of classic cars.

- Douglas BerryPLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dusty Cars, a best-in-class classic car buyer in California, is proud to announce the acquisition of a 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet in pristine condition. Note that inventory is subject to change without notice."There are cars we find that are in exceptional condition, and this 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet is the perfect example," stated Douglas Berry, the visionary founder of Dusty Cars. "We are excited to offer it and other Porsche 911s for sale and even more excited, as a top-rated buying service for European Vehicles, to offer valuation and cash offers on other classic Porsche 911s."Porsche enthusiasts and classic car hobbyists can review photos and details for the Porsche 911 Carrera at . The company will give a fair appraisal and quick cash offer for luxury classic cars in various conditions. The recent acquisition of a 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet is an example of a nearly "mint condition" classic automobile. Classic car owners ready to sell a vehicle or get a valuation of a classic Porsche, Mercedes, or other European vehicle, can contact the company to schedule a valuation. A few cars of high interest include a convertible 1980s Mercedes Roadster, 1960s Jaguar E-type Roadster, or 1960s Porsche 911. Owners who are ready to sell or individuals interested in buying a classic Porsche can review the Porsche-specific page at .LIKE NEW" PORSCHE 911 CARRERA RECEIVES TOP-NOTCH APPRAISAL BY CLASSIC CAR EXPERTHere is the background on this release. Porsche may be one of the classic car community's most sought-after luxury sports cars. Owners who are ready to sell one of these popular classic autos may be searching for a fair valuation. The condition of the Porsche may impact the price, but the offer should be honorable. A leading classic car company recently provided a top-notch Porsche 911 Carrera appraisal and cash offer. The car is considered in "like new" condition with original paint, interior, and factory paperwork. A classic Porche does not need to be pristine to be sold to a classic car business. A California classic car appraisal, restoration, and resale company will evaluate and make cash offers on classic Porches in excellent, medium, or poor condition.ABOUT DUSTY CARSDusty Cars is California's top classic car buyer. The company buys classic cars offering top prices, free evaluations, and best-in-class cash offers. The company focuses on truly "classic" vehicles such as classic Porsches, classic Jaguars (especially the Jaguar E-series), and classic Mercedes. It buys classic Alfa Romeos, Fords, Chevys, and Toyotas, depending on year and condition. Persons who want to sell a classic car fast and fair are encouraged to visit the website and contact a vintage car specialist for a cash offer.Web.Tel. 415-387-8922

