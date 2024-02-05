Virtual Private Server Market Surges To USD 8.3 Billion By 2026 With A 16.2% CAGR (2019-2026)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global virtual private server market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $8.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to 2026.

VPS is an independent server different than user's hosted website, which can be used for backup environment and disaster recovery. Hence, although the machine gets affected by any threat, it would not harm the website or data. In addition, VPS provides increased resources, power, and complete control to its users, which allow them to manage their websites liberally. Moreover, web hosting services are gaining traction globally, which are, in turn, expected to fuel the demand for virtual private server solutions. In addition, virtual private server hosting is a feasible solution for organizations that want the abilities of a dedicated server but do not have the resources to maintain the server hardware and physical host. Furthermore, virtualization technology incorporated with the private server allows organizations to gain revenue growth opportunities, supports back-of-house logistics, manages category & inventory, and stores data associate with customer and employee on one remote location. Thus, all these factors are expected to create major opportunities for the market growth in forthcoming years.

Moreover, current virtual private server market trends include, increase in need to reduce the overall hardware requirement in the data center infrastructure and rise in security concerns among enterprises, which are some of the factors driving the virtual private server market growth. To manage online platforms in a cost-effective manner, small & medium and large organizations are shifting their preference toward virtual private servers, which further boosts the market growth. In addition, organizations are largely adopting cloud services to manage the massive volume of web data generated on a daily basis, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for virtual private server market expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Virtual Private Server Market Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Virtual Private Server Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

DreamHost LLC

Endurance International Group

GoDaddy Operating Company LLC

IBM

InMotion Hosting

Liquid Web

OVH

Rackspace US Inc.

United Internet AG and Many More

Region wise, North America dominated the overall virtual private server market size in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend in the near future, due to presence of major market players and alarming increase in cyber threats in the region. In addition, presence of majority of data centers is one of the key factors driving the VPS market growth in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate throughout the forecast period due to increase in support by government for virtualized data centers.

The virtual private server market analysis in Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in support for virtualized data centers by government in emerging countries such as China and India.

