Delhi Records 12.4 Degrees Minimum Temp, Air Quality 'Moderate'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The national capital on Monday recorded a minimum temperature at 12.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD's forecast for the day showed that the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 22 degrees, with the minimum at around 12 degrees.

According to the Meteorological Department, it will be cloudy on Monday, and there is a very little chance of rain.

"Available data shows no major dense fog conditions over any parts of the country except dense to very dense fog over Punjab and West Rajasthan at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 05.02.2024," IMD posted on X.

Air quality at several stations across the city fell under the 'moderare' and 'poor' category, after days of being in the 'very poor' and 'severe' category.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'poor' category standing at 212 and PM10 reached 131, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 162, and PM10 at 140.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 217, and PM10 was at 134, both falling under the 'poor' and 'moderate' category, respectively.

--IANS

spr/dpb