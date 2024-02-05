Dozens Of Vegetable Shops Gutted In Fire In J&K’S Ramban

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 5 (IANS) Dozens of vegetable shops were gutted in a fire on Monday in J&K's Ramban district.

Officials said that the fire started in a kiosk in Banihal town of Ramzan district this morning and quickly spread to the entire vegetable market engulfing dozens of shops/kiosks.

“Fire was finally brought under control, but dozens of tin sheds and wooden kiosks were completely destroyed.

“Fire service personnel, army and police were engaged in the firefighting operation,” officials said.

