Flow Circuits And Rapid Fluidics Ltd Announce Partnership To Drive Microfluidic Innovation

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, NA, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flow Circuits, developer of the first design platform that empowers teams to draw, simulate, automate, and build fluidic systems and Rapid Fluidics Ltd, market leader in novel 3D printed design and rapid-prototyping services to customers with a need for microfluidic systems announced a partnership agreement to facilitate design and development for engineers and scientists seeking a better and more innovative solution for creating and optimizing microfluidic systems. Access to a combined software design and rapid prototyping workflow with significantly improve development timelines and allow for more exploration of innovative solutions.“Working with the high-quality Flow Circuits design approach allows our customer base to improve upon our already rapid delivery timelines” says Paul Marshall, CEO of Rapid Fluidics,“And access to their software and experienced team also broadens our own design consultancy capabilities. Even more exciting this partnership may also create an opportunity for additional partnering to develop a microfluidic products and services community to even better serve our combined customer base”Utilizing the combined workflow microfluidic designs can be realized through the Flow Circuits software and with a simple click transferred to Rapid Fluidics for rapid 3D printing and delivery.“Rapid Fluidics is perfectly suited to help us realize our "Design-Test-Build" vision by offering its manufacturing services to the Flow Circuits user base, giving them tools to prototype complex integrated devices in days.” Adds Andrew Krippner, Founder of Flow Circuits,“This partnership will significantly benefit our customers, and our industry as a whole.About Flow CircuitsFlow Circuits is a pioneering platform company dedicated to building automated and decentralized biotechnology systems. We're on a mission to revolutionize the development of life science products, with a vision to make building a Flow Circuit as straightforward as creating a printed circuit board. Our design software enables engineers and scientists to collaborate as they sketch, refine, and optimize fluidic systems. We offer built-in tools to automate device logic, simulate flow, and export designs directly to 3D CAD for rapid prototyping. We also offer engineering services to help bring your designs to life. Additional information can be found at flowcircuitsAbout Rapid Fluidics LtdRapid Fluidics is an innovative microfluidics consultancy that specialises in microfluidic design and rapid prototyping products and services. Our team of experts uses cutting-edge 3D printing technology to prototype custom microfluidic devices for a variety of applications. Go from design idea to delivered testable prototype parts in a matter of days, or let us design it for you. Also available, an online customizable standard product line of complimentary microfluidic products to reduce timelines and increase productivity. Additional information can be found at Rapid Fluidics at rapidfluidicsMedia Relations:Flow CircuitsAndrew Krippner...Rapid Fluidics LtdPaul Marshall...

