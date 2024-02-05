               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Slippery Roads, Chilly Winds Affect Life Adversely In Kashmir


2/5/2024 12:15:10 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) Slippery roads and lanes affected normal life across Kashmir on Monday as chilly winds blew from snow clad mountains into the hinterland.

The Meteorological (MeT) department forecast a sharp fall in minimum temperature and cold wave to intensify during the next few days.

Srinagar had minus 0.4, Gulmarg minus 10 and Pahalgam minus 11.9 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 6.6 and Kargil minus 18.4 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 5.2, Katra 4.2, Batote minus 0.4, Bhaderwah minus 1.8 and Banihal minus 3.2 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS

sq/dpb

MENAFN05022024000231011071ID1107808968

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search