Slippery Roads, Chilly Winds Affect Life Adversely In Kashmir

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) Slippery roads and lanes affected normal life across Kashmir on Monday as chilly winds blew from snow clad mountains into the hinterland.

The Meteorological (MeT) department forecast a sharp fall in minimum temperature and cold wave to intensify during the next few days.

Srinagar had minus 0.4, Gulmarg minus 10 and Pahalgam minus 11.9 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 6.6 and Kargil minus 18.4 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 5.2, Katra 4.2, Batote minus 0.4, Bhaderwah minus 1.8 and Banihal minus 3.2 as the minimum temperature.

