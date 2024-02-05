Hair Removal Wax Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 6.79 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Hair Removal Wax Market study offering the latest findings of our top researchers:

This research report provides a detailed analysis of all key factors influencing the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. The forecast market information, SWOT and PESTEL analysis, market scenario, and Sales forecasts are conducted by Porter 5 force and possibility study are the energetic aspects evaluated in this report. The research report presents a 2022 base year and forecasts between 2024 and 2030.

The global hair removal wax market size is projected to grow from USD 13.11 billion in 2023 to USD 20.78 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the Hair Removal Wax Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including American International Industries, Church & Dwight Co., Coloris Sp. z o.o., Darent Wax, FILO BIANCO S.r.l., GiGi, Harley Waxing UK, Jax Wax Australia, Karaver, LOreal International, Marzena BodyCare Products, Parissa Laboratories Inc., Perron Rigot, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, RICA, Sally Hansen Inc., Starpil Wax Co., Sue Ismiel and Daughters, The Darent Wax Co., Ltd., Xanitalia Srl and others.

Recent Developments:

March 25, 2022 - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (“Reckitt”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell the Dermicool brand (the“Sale”) to Emami Limited. The Sale is another step forward in Reckitt's plan to actively manage its portfolio for higher growth, following the recent sale of its China IFCN business, the Scholl and E45 brands, as well as the acquisitions of Biofreeze and Queen V.

March 8, 2021- American International Industries announced plans to launch its new innovative product“Italwax Solo Glowax Kit” for facial hair removal, which is suitable for both home and professional use. This product is specially designed for sensitive skin and has been formulated in a particular hot film wax, with multidirectional application, and offers hygienic hair removal. The company is planning to expand its product portfolio, which will help to increase its customer reach all across the globe.

Hair Removal Wax Market Segmentation:

Hair Removal Wax Market by Type

Soft Wax

Hard Wax

Pre-Made Wax Strips

Hair Removal Wax Market by Ingredient

Synthetic Wax

Organic Wax

Hair Removal Wax Market by End User

Men

Women

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

Regional Analysis

North America is now the dominant market for Hair Removal Wax. This region's market is characterized by strong demand for hair removal products, which is driven by a society that values personal grooming and beauty standards. Furthermore, the presence of a significant number of salons and spas, together with a well-established beauty sector, helps to the constant expansion of the hair removal wax business. The North American market benefits from a diversified consumer base, which includes both salon professionals and those who choose at-home hair removal. The region's emphasis on product innovation, such as formulas for sensitive skin or the incorporation of natural ingredients, reinforces its position as a global leader in the hair removal wax business.

Consumers' preference for DIY beauty routines, as well as the ease of ready-to-use wax strips, contribute to the region's market domination. Overall, North America is a prominent market with substantial impact and development potential in the hair removal wax industry. In addition to North America's leading position in the Hair Removal Wax industry, a number of other reasons contribute to its continued expansion and impact. The region's burgeoning e-commerce scene is critical, providing people with convenient access to a wide range of hair removal wax products from the comfort of their own homes. This convenience-driven trend matches with North American customers' hectic lifestyles, offering them with quick and effective hair removal alternatives.

